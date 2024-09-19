Discovery SA and Vitality Global boosts Discovery’s profits
The group says it has entered a new phase that will have a material effect on profitability, cash generation, returns and leverage
19 September 2024 - 11:04
Financial services group Discovery has reported a 12% rise in annual attributable profit as new business grew 18%, boosted by a strong performance from Discovery SA and Vitality Global.
The group grew normalised profit from operations by 17% to R11.5bn in the year to end-June, with strong contributions from Discovery SA and Vitality Global (VG), increasing 16% and 57%, respectively, it said in a statement on Thursday. ..
