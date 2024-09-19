Discovery Bank’s home loans take-off targets R3bn profit
19 September 2024 - 11:04
UPDATED 19 September 2024 - 18:35
Discovery Bank’s new home loan product has taken off with data showing that clients have switched more than R650m of their mortgages.
Discovery, the holding company of Discovery Bank, in its year to end-June results said the lender’s home loan product had met expectations with clients having disbursed R776m worth of loans in the pipeline, with the vast majority of clients switching banks, while just R113m of this is made up of new loans. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.