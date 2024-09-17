Capitec is looking to incorporate more generative artificial intelligence (AI) functionality into its customer service processes as a way to help agents resolve customer queries faster. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.
WATCH: Capitec puts generative AI to work
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza of Business Day
Companies in this Story
