Outsurance declares special dividend
CEO Marthinus Visser says the group begins its 2025 financial year with renewed optimism
17 September 2024 - 11:02
Outsurance has reported a strong performance, lifting its ordinary dividend 29% and declaring a special dividend of 40c per share.
The group, which operates in SA, Australia and Ireland, reported a 30.3% rise in normalised earnings to R3.5bn for the year to end-June...
