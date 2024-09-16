Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: African Rainbow Capital grows INAV per share 8.5%

Business Day TV spoke to African Rainbow Capital’s Co-CEO, Johan van der Merwe

16 September 2024 - 19:35
Some of African Rainbow Capital’s investee companies have managed to break even, particularly TymeBank and Linebooker. A strong showing from those units have boosted ARC’s full-year performance, with its intrinsic net asset value rising 8.5%. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s Co-CEO, Johan van der Merwe, for more detail.

