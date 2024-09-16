Capitec in push for generative AI use in customer service
Artificial intelligence can help agents resolve customer queries faster, says executive
16 September 2024 - 05:00
Capitec is looking to incorporate more generative artificial intelligence (AI) functionality into its customer service processes as a way to help agents resolve customer queries faster.
The use of AI and other technologies in the customer services or business process outsourcing arena has grown over the years. So much so, that interacting with automated chatbots to deal with certain customer queries has become commonplace in SA and many parts of the world. ..
