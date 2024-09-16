Banks clock up 20-million digitally active customers
SA’s big banks continue to invest heavily in enhancing their digital offering to customers, PwC report says
16 September 2024 - 05:00
More than 20-million South Africans now use digital platforms to do their banking and SA’s big banks continue to invest heavily in enhancing their digital offering to customers, as well as in newer technologies such as artificial intelligence.
But with interest rates having stayed higher for longer than originally expected, the banks have also increased their focus on proactive customer assistance programmes, and on enhanced collections, says PwC in its latest analysis of the major banks’ results for the six months to end-June. ..
