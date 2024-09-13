Borrowing costs for government are on the way down, says FirstRand
Mary Vilakazi welcomes government’s fiscal discipline in her first results as CEO
13 September 2024 - 05:00
FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi says the government is already seeing savings on its long-term borrowing costs as it benefits from improved post-election sentiment and its commitment to fiscal discipline, and the key now to turning around the public finances is higher growth.
Vilakazi, who took over as CEO of SA’s largest banking group on April 1, said FirstRand had a positive view of SA’s growth outlook and she was grateful to be taking over now, with the government of national unity in place...
