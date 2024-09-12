Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lesaka’s turnaround efforts in its consumer division have continued to bear fruit. The group has delivered an 11% rise in annual revenue and it has managed to narrow its net loss by 48%. Business Day TV discussed the performance in more detail with Lesaka’s Southern Africa CEO, Lincoln Mali.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Lesaka narrows losses
Business Day TV speaks to Lesaka’s Southern Africa CEO, Lincoln Mali
