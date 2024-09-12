Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Lesaka narrows losses

Business Day TV speaks to Lesaka’s Southern Africa CEO, Lincoln Mali

12 September 2024 - 20:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lesaka’s turnaround efforts in its consumer division have continued to bear fruit. The group has delivered an 11% rise in annual revenue and it has managed to narrow its net loss by 48%. Business Day TV discussed the performance in more detail with Lesaka’s Southern Africa CEO, Lincoln Mali.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Job cuts send SA’s platinum supply back to ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Growthpoint puts for sale sign on properties ...
Companies / Property
3.
Anglo raises R7.2bn as it begins offloading ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Almost 4,000 credit providers with lapsed NCR ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sun International prepares to fight Tobacco Bill
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.