Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: FirstRand posts higher profit

Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi

12 September 2024 - 19:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
FirstRand Bank CEO Mary Vilakazi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
FirstRand Bank CEO Mary Vilakazi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

It’s a tale of two halves for FirstRand. The lender delivered a stronger showing in its second half, which supported a 4% rise in earnings despite having to account for a provision from its UK vehicle unit. Business Day TV spoke to FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi for more detail.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Job cuts send SA’s platinum supply back to ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Growthpoint puts for sale sign on properties ...
Companies / Property
3.
Anglo raises R7.2bn as it begins offloading ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Almost 4,000 credit providers with lapsed NCR ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sun International prepares to fight Tobacco Bill
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

FirstRand full-year earnings rise after strong performance

Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand outfits toast Morgan Stanley deal

Companies / Financial Services

SA bank shares soar to new highs

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.