FirstRand Bank CEO Mary Vilakazi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
It’s a tale of two halves for FirstRand. The lender delivered a stronger showing in its second half, which supported a 4% rise in earnings despite having to account for a provision from its UK vehicle unit. Business Day TV spoke to FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: FirstRand posts higher profit
Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi
It’s a tale of two halves for FirstRand. The lender delivered a stronger showing in its second half, which supported a 4% rise in earnings despite having to account for a provision from its UK vehicle unit. Business Day TV spoke to FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi for more detail.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FirstRand full-year earnings rise after strong performance
FirstRand outfits toast Morgan Stanley deal
SA bank shares soar to new highs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.