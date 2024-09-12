FirstRand full-year earnings rise after strong performance
Net interest income was up 10% to R86.1bn
12 September 2024 - 09:55
FirstRand has grown full-year normalised earnings 4% despite absorbing an accounting provision raised for the UK motor commission review, as the group’s portfolio performed strongly in the second half.
The group reported normalised earnings of R37.99bn for the year ended June from R36.63bn the previous year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.