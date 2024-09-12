Discovery expects to grow headline earnings up to 9%
Full-year normalised profit from operations is expected to have increased 15%-20%
12 September 2024 - 10:08
Financial services group Discovery expects annual headline earnings to rise as much as 9% as new business grew 18%.
The group said in a voluntary trading statement on Thursday that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June to be 4%-9% higher at between 1,062.4c and 1,113.4c...
