Almost 4,000 credit providers with lapsed NCR registrations may be operating illegally
Illegal finance providers often charge exorbitant rates and use unscrupulous collection methods
12 September 2024 - 05:00
Many consumers are at risk as almost 4,000 credit providers have allowed their National Credit Regulator (NCR) registrations to expire.
These providers might be operating unlawfully and could be taking advantage of vulnerable South Africans by imposing excessively high interest rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.