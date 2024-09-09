Capitec shareholders set for handsome gains
The bank attributes its positive outlook to lower credit loss ratios and robust growth in non-lending income
09 September 2024 - 12:53
Capitec has revised its earnings forecast upward, signalling a strong financial performance for the six months to end-August.
The bank attributes this positive outlook to lower credit loss ratios and robust growth in non-lending income, primarily driven by net transaction and commission income, including value-added services...
