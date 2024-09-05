Sanlam's MiWay Offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Strong life insurance new business volumes have given Sanlam a boost. During the insurer’s half-year period, total new business volumes grew 7%, which translated to a 40% jump in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Sanlam’s finance director, Abigail Mukhuba.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sanlam posts jump in earnings after robust first half
Business Day TV speaks to Sanlam’s finance director, Abigail Mukhuba
