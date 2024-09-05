Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Sanlam posts jump in earnings after robust first half

Business Day TV speaks to Sanlam’s finance director, Abigail Mukhuba

05 September 2024 - 20:48
Sanlam's MiWay Offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sanlam's MiWay Offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Strong life insurance new business volumes have given Sanlam a boost. During the insurer’s half-year period, total new business volumes grew 7%, which translated to a 40% jump in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV discussed the performance with Sanlam’s finance director, Abigail Mukhuba.

