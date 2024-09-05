Sanlam’s earnings rise 40% after robust first half

Sanlam's offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Sanlam has delivered robust operating performance at the halfway stage, with 40% growth in headline earnings reflecting strong trading performances across its businesses.
Positive movements in shareholders’ fund reserves, including the acceleration of profit recognition of the Capitec funeral joint venture (JV) reinsurance recapture fee, resulted in headline earnings per share (HEPS) increasing 40% to 473c, it said in a statement on Thursday. Headline earnings rose to R9.84bn from R6.9bn, it said.
Total new business volumes were up 7% at R204bn, as a 15% increase in sales in the life insurance operations underpinned growth. Life insurance new business volumes were strong across all regions.
Net value of new covered business was up 10%, with a net new business margin of 2.73%.
Total net client cash flows grew by 111% to R23.97bn.
“The group’s earnings momentum continued, growing net result from financial services (NRFFS) by 14%, reflecting strong trading performances across our businesses,” the group said.
The life and health insurance operations grew net results from financial services by 14%, general insurance reported a 16% rise, investment management performance was satisfactory with 10% growth, while the group’s credit and structuring operations recorded growth of 9%, it said.
NRFFS per share increased by 19% due to lower adjusted weighted average number of shares in 2024 relative to 2023.
Attributable earnings increased by 25% to R9.9bn. The lower increase relative to headline earnings is due to lower accounting profit on disposal of operations in 2024 compared with 2023.
Return on group equity value (RoGEV) per share and adjusted RoGEV per share was 9.3% and 10.7 %, respectively, for the first six months of 2024, ahead of the hurdle rate of 7.5%.
Positive contributors to RoGEV were strong value of new business, risk experience, working capital and credit spread experience in the life insurance operations, and in the non-life operations, higher valuation of the Indian credit business (Shriram Finance) due to improved performance and outlook, strong operating results from Santam, and cost efficiencies in the SA asset management operations, it said.
The group’s portfolio is diversified across SA, Pan-Africa and Asia. Sanlam said the retail mass segment in SA had reported an improvement in persistency trends since the second quarter of 2024, with fewer policy cancellations and lapses recorded in the individual life business.
Management’s focus on improving persistency in this segment would remain in place. The affluent segment has maintained stable persistency.
The conclusion of the Capitec funeral JV at the end of October 2024 was expected to result in a reinsurance recapture fee of R1.9bn being paid to Sanlam’s retail mass business in November.
While International Financial Reporting Standards required that the group recognise part of this recapture fee in attributable earnings at the half year, consistent with shareholders’ fund reporting, this amount would not be recognised in NRFFS until the cash payment was received in November 2024.
The proposed acquisition of Assupol would require focus and attention within the SA life insurance operations, with limited to no disruption to operational results, it said.
In its Pan-Africa operations, SanlamAllianz’s businesses are focused on integration and realising synergies. It remained positive about the growth prospects for the African countries in which it operated, despite the short-term challenges of high interest rates and inflation in many countries, as well as continued pressure on currency exchange rates.
The diversification of this portfolio was expected to provide some buffer to the regional performance volatility.
In Asia, Sanlam was “very positive” about the prospects of its Indian operations, with continued momentum in the economy and the expansion of distribution channels in the Shriram insurance businesses.
“With our strong momentum and continued investment in the business, we have confidence in the group’s overall performance for the remainder of 2024,” it said.
The earnings growth rate in the first half of the year was, however, slightly ahead of its full-year expectations. The group expected NRFFS for the second half to be at a similar level to the first half, excluding the Capitec reinsurance recapture fee.
Sanlam’s earnings rise 40% after robust first half
Life insurance new business volumes were strong across all regions
Sanlam has delivered robust operating performance at the halfway stage, with 40% growth in headline earnings reflecting strong trading performances across its businesses.
Positive movements in shareholders’ fund reserves, including the acceleration of profit recognition of the Capitec funeral joint venture (JV) reinsurance recapture fee, resulted in headline earnings per share (HEPS) increasing 40% to 473c, it said in a statement on Thursday. Headline earnings rose to R9.84bn from R6.9bn, it said.
Total new business volumes were up 7% at R204bn, as a 15% increase in sales in the life insurance operations underpinned growth. Life insurance new business volumes were strong across all regions.
Net value of new covered business was up 10%, with a net new business margin of 2.73%.
Total net client cash flows grew by 111% to R23.97bn.
“The group’s earnings momentum continued, growing net result from financial services (NRFFS) by 14%, reflecting strong trading performances across our businesses,” the group said.
The life and health insurance operations grew net results from financial services by 14%, general insurance reported a 16% rise, investment management performance was satisfactory with 10% growth, while the group’s credit and structuring operations recorded growth of 9%, it said.
NRFFS per share increased by 19% due to lower adjusted weighted average number of shares in 2024 relative to 2023.
Attributable earnings increased by 25% to R9.9bn. The lower increase relative to headline earnings is due to lower accounting profit on disposal of operations in 2024 compared with 2023.
Return on group equity value (RoGEV) per share and adjusted RoGEV per share was 9.3% and 10.7 %, respectively, for the first six months of 2024, ahead of the hurdle rate of 7.5%.
Positive contributors to RoGEV were strong value of new business, risk experience, working capital and credit spread experience in the life insurance operations, and in the non-life operations, higher valuation of the Indian credit business (Shriram Finance) due to improved performance and outlook, strong operating results from Santam, and cost efficiencies in the SA asset management operations, it said.
The group’s portfolio is diversified across SA, Pan-Africa and Asia. Sanlam said the retail mass segment in SA had reported an improvement in persistency trends since the second quarter of 2024, with fewer policy cancellations and lapses recorded in the individual life business.
Management’s focus on improving persistency in this segment would remain in place. The affluent segment has maintained stable persistency.
The conclusion of the Capitec funeral JV at the end of October 2024 was expected to result in a reinsurance recapture fee of R1.9bn being paid to Sanlam’s retail mass business in November.
While International Financial Reporting Standards required that the group recognise part of this recapture fee in attributable earnings at the half year, consistent with shareholders’ fund reporting, this amount would not be recognised in NRFFS until the cash payment was received in November 2024.
The proposed acquisition of Assupol would require focus and attention within the SA life insurance operations, with limited to no disruption to operational results, it said.
In its Pan-Africa operations, SanlamAllianz’s businesses are focused on integration and realising synergies. It remained positive about the growth prospects for the African countries in which it operated, despite the short-term challenges of high interest rates and inflation in many countries, as well as continued pressure on currency exchange rates.
The diversification of this portfolio was expected to provide some buffer to the regional performance volatility.
In Asia, Sanlam was “very positive” about the prospects of its Indian operations, with continued momentum in the economy and the expansion of distribution channels in the Shriram insurance businesses.
“With our strong momentum and continued investment in the business, we have confidence in the group’s overall performance for the remainder of 2024,” it said.
The earnings growth rate in the first half of the year was, however, slightly ahead of its full-year expectations. The group expected NRFFS for the second half to be at a similar level to the first half, excluding the Capitec reinsurance recapture fee.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Sanlam to acquire 25% interest in ARC FSH in R2.4bn deal
Windfall for Investec as Sanlam completes takeover of Assupol
Sanlam embraces intersectionality to create equitable, prosperous future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.