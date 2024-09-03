Business Day TV spoke to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
CEO Kobus Verster misses the point that the steelmaker is an extremely inefficient, high-cost producer
Mineral Sands Resources owns the Tormin mine near Lutzville on the West Coast, where production problems started in 2023
The 14 political parties declared a total of nearly R200m, the highest yet since the introduction of the Political Funding Act
Transaction will ‘enable synergies and efficiencies to be unlocked within the supply chain, logistics and financial services operations’, company says
Business Day TV speaks to Absa CIB's senior economist, Miyelani Maluleke
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day contributor Johan Steyn about underrepresentation of young women
Move is retaliation after Canada opts for 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles
Mabote ran a faster time in the heats than Ezra Frech did in winning the gold medal
The car, which is limited to 1,000 units a year to ensure exclusivity, is powered by a V12 engine
Standard Bank believes the money it is funnelling into technology is money well spent. Business Day TV sat down with Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza for a closer look at this.
WATCH: Behind Standard Bank's R11bn tech investment push
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza
Standard Bank believes the money it is funnelling into technology is money well spent. Business Day TV sat down with Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza for a closer look at this.
