SA bank shares soar to new highs
Rising consumer confidence and impending rates cuts benefit country’s lenders
02 September 2024 - 05:00
SA banking shares have soared on the JSE in recent months, as reduced load-shedding, an improved economic outlook, expected interest rate cuts and the favourable election outcome have made investors bullish about the sector.
Last week, three of SA’s five major banks saw their share prices hit record highs, with Capitec and Standard Bank peaking at R2,977.72 and R243.17, respectively, while FirstRand closed at R87.15. The JSE banking index also reached record levels...
