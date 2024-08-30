Standard Bank appoints Fihla in reinstated deputy CEO role
30 August 2024 - 10:26
UPDATED 01 September 2024 - 22:45
Standard Bank has reinstated the deputy group CEO role after a decade, appointing Kenny Fihla to the position in a big leadership shake-up in which he will exercise more control over the group and have a bigger voice in crafting and executing its strategy.
Africa’s largest lender by assets last had a deputy group CEO in 2013 when current group CEO Sim Tshabalala, Ben Kruger and Peter Wharton-Hood served as Jacko Maree’s deputies. Tshabalala and Kruger went on to serve as joint group CEOs, until the former took sole control of the group in 2017...
