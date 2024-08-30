Leadership shake-up at Standard Bank lands Kenny Fihla top roles
Africa’s largest bank by assets says CEO of its SA business, Lungisa Fuzile, will now be responsible for ‘public policy and regulation’
30 August 2024 - 10:26
Standard Bank’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) CEO Kenny Fihla has been promoted to the role of deputy group CEO, putting him in charge of the group’s SA and rest of Africa businesses.
The bank said on Friday the current CEO of its SA business, Lungisa Fuzile, would step down from the role, with the former National Treasury director-general now responsible for “public policy and regulation”...
