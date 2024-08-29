Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Santam posts 35% growth in earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Santam CFO Wikus Olivier

29 August 2024 - 15:17
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Santam grew its top line at the half-year mark by 10% while the bottom line increased by 35%, largely due to diversification across the short-term insurer’s market segments and progress with its FutureFit 2030 strategy.

Business Day TV spoke to Santam CFO Wikus Olivier about the insurer’s interim results.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay shareholders push back against R16m ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Gold Fields ‘warned about procurement missteps’ ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Windfall for Investec as Sanlam completes ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pick n Pay’s Gareth Ackerman sees early benefits ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Jubilee secures private power purchase agreement ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.