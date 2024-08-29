Santam first half results boosted by diversification
Its major conventional insurance units contributed positively to 8% overall growth in gross written premiums
29 August 2024 - 11:27
Santam has reported a 35% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) at the halfway stage of the year, as it made progress with its FutureFit 2030 strategy and diversification across market segments, insurance classes and regions.
SA’s largest short-term insurer reported conventional insurance net earned premium growth of 7% to R15.4bn for the six months ended June at a net underwriting margin of 6.5%, well within the group’s target range of 5%-10%...
