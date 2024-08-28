Windfall for Investec as Sanlam completes takeover of Assupol
Investec will get R1.7bn cash injection after Competition Tribunal approves merger
28 August 2024 - 05:00
Financial services group Sanlam has jumped the final regulatory hurdle in its R6.5bn acquisition of Assupol, as the group sharpens its strategy to build a fortress position in SA while looking to expand on the rest of the continent and in India.
The Competition Tribunal on Tuesday said it had approved the merger with conditions, which it has not revealed at this stage. The green light comes two weeks after the Competition Commission recommended the deal go ahead subject to a moratorium on retrenchments for three years as a condition...
