Capitec flags surge in sports betting
As a nation we should definitely think about the issue, says the bank’s Francois Viviers
27 August 2024 - 05:00
The surge in sports betting in SA is something that the country has to have a conversation about, says Capitec, the country’s biggest bank by customers.
The lender, which has about 23-million clients, said that based on its data, sports betting had taken root in SA with more people looking to lay their hands on extra money...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.