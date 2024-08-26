High court blasts FNB after it tries to sue dead business person
Judge strikes matter from the roll, allowing bank to return but with correct citation
26 August 2024 - 13:00
After trying to sue a liquidated company implicated in corruption, the high court criticised FNB for going after one of the company’s owners, who was deceased.
The company, CMS Water Engineering CC, was accused of fraudulent appointment in 2019 for an R85m tender. The auditor-general’s office flagged the company for irregularities in the awarding of the tender and for allegedly submitting invoices for work not done. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.