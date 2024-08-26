Discovery Bank nets more than 1-million clients
The company, which entered the financial services sector five years ago, has attracted about 1,000 new clients a day
26 August 2024 - 13:22
Fledgling lender Discovery Bank has breached the 1-million client mark, five years after its foray into the competitive sector, with the company attracting about 1,000 new clients a day.
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner said the bank’s 1-million clients span every age and income group across the country...
