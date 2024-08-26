Data king for Capitec as it ramps up business banking and insurance strategy
Bank has accumulated almost 2-trillion data points that it uses to create value beyond banking
26 August 2024 - 05:00
Capitec, SA’s largest bank by customer numbers, has amassed a team of more than 500 people processing data, giving it insights that help it take new products to market as the group ramps up its long-term strategy to diversify income streams.
The Stellenbosch-based bank has accumulated almost 2-trillion data points that it uses to create value beyond banking, through its three businesses, retail banking, business banking and insurance, as it implements its strategic initiatives...
