Capitec CEO says SA back in favour with investors
26 August 2024 - 05:00
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie says SA Inc is back in favour with investors after May’s election that produced a government of national unity (GNU) and ensured consistency at the National Treasury.
“Investors are now expecting SA stocks to grow 15% to 20%. I think what you will see also, because SA was for a period of time not flavour of the month given our political and load-shedding issues, if we can get that right you will see investors coming back to SA,” Fourie said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.