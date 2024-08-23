Outage that downed FNB’s IT systems fixed

FNB clients were unable to access cash or transact on the lender’s app on Friday after an outage affected its IT systems.
Scores of clients were frustrated as they could not do payday transactions. The bank’s website was also not accessible.
“Request cannot be processed. We are unable to process your request at this moment. The cause is being investigated. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please try again later,” reads the error message from the app.
Social media was flooded by complaints from consumers who could not pay for their groceries and restaurant bills.
On Friday afternoon, FNB spokesperson Sizwekazi Mdingi said the “downtime” was fixed and the bank’s systems were back online.
“FNB sincerely apologises to customers for the downtime across multiple services including the FNB app and online banking channels,” Mdingi said.
“Our IT teams worked quickly to address the matter and our full functionality has been restored. We thank our valued customers for their patience.”
