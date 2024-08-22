Companies / Financial Services

Tribunal approves Capitec acquisition of Guardrisk Life’s credit life book

BL Premium
22 August 2024 - 14:57
by Nompilo Goba

The Competition Tribunal has given the green light to Capitec Life’s acquisition of Guardrisk Life’s credit life insurance business.

The acquisition will enable Capitec to independently underwrite its own credit life insurance policies, advancing its ambitious plan to become a major player in the insurance market...

