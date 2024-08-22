Capitec’s rocketing market cap puts Standard Bank in its sights
22 August 2024 - 05:00
The surge in Capitec’s share price over the past year has seen its value shoot up to R335bn, more than that of Absa, Nedbank and Investec Ltd combined, while it is closing in fast on Standard Bank — Africa’s largest lender by assets.
Capitec’s share price is up 75% in the past year, while the banking sector is up 29% over the same period. FirstRand, the country’s most valuable banking group, is up 20%, taking its value to R474bn...
