Windfall for Coronation shareholders after tax win
20 August 2024 - 12:44
Coronation announced that it would return the gains of its victory against the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to shareholders, in the form of a special dividend.
Following the Constitutional Court’s ruling, which excused the asset manager from paying Sars a hefty R794m fine, Coronation’s board of directors has approved a special dividend of 153cs per ordinary share. ..
