WATCH: Blockchain becoming mainstream in SA finance

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza

20 August 2024 - 15:45
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/chormail
Picture: 123RF/chormail

Blockchain-based technologies are gaining traction in SA’s finance ecosystem, as authorities are granting more licences for use amid growing adoption by mainstream finance institutions. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza.

