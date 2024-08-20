Blockchain-based technologies are gaining traction in SA’s finance ecosystem, as authorities are granting more licences for use amid growing adoption by mainstream finance institutions. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Blockchain becoming mainstream in SA finance
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.