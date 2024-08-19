Absa’s first-half earnings fall 5%
Africa regions contributed 31% of total revenue and 35% of group earnings
19 August 2024 - 09:16
Absa Group has reported a 5% decline in headline earnings per share as households continued to show signs of financial pressure.
The group’s headline earnings for the six months ended June decreased 5% to R10.18bn and diluted headline earnings per share fell to 1,227.7c from 1,289.1c a year ago...
