WATCH LIVE | Standard Bank Group releases 2024 interim results
Join Standard Bank for a live webcast from 10am on August 15
15 August 2024 - 05:00
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Standard Bank Group will announce its 2024 interim results during a live webcast on Thursday, August 15 from 10am.
The group remains as committed as ever to its purpose: “Africa is our home, we drive her growth”.
Click here to register and watch the results live.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.