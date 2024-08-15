UBS winds down $2bn fund as office downturn bites

Zurich — UBS is to liquidate a $2bn real estate fund it acquired when it bought Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, in the latest sign of investors selling out of troubled commercial property markets.
The fund, which holds four-fifths of its assets in offices, had faced investor redemption requests, but the Swiss bank said meeting those would require selling assets at an “inopportune time”, affecting existing investors. UBS concluded it was better to wind down the entire fund.
Commercial real estate markets, particularly in the US, have suffered a sharp fall in valuations since 2021 after office vacancy rates jumped in the wake of the pandemic. Analysts are predicting more pain for lenders and owners ahead.
Commercial real estate finance company Blackstone Mortgage Trust in July slashed its dividend, while the Starwood Real Estate Income Trust in May temporarily limited share redemptions to avoid forced sales of its holdings.
Total net assets in the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund International were worth Sf1.88bn ($2.17bn) at the end of June, UBS said. The fund’s value fell significantly during 2023, the bank said earlier this year.
According to a document dated June 30, a total of 83% of the fund’s investments were in offices. The largest country exposures were the US, at 22%, followed by Germany at 16% and Canada at 14%.
UBS acquired Credit Suisse in 2023 after its long-time rival collapsed amid a string of financial setbacks.
In a statement, UBS said 36% of the fund’s total units in circulation in 2022 had been redeemed by the end of 2023. “The process to sell assets over the past 18 months to meet ... redemptions has demonstrated the limited depth of the real estate markets,” UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) said.
UBS said that to meet the outstanding 2023 redemptions would require the sale of the portfolio’s most liquid assets, but doing so would harm remaining investors and decrease the attractiveness of the remaining portfolio and thus would be likely to drive further redemptions.
The value of assets in the fund has been falling, and the portfolio’s annualised net returns for the past three years stood at minus 10.6%, performance data to end-June showed.
UBS winds down $2bn fund as office downturn bites
Move is the latest signal of investors selling out of troubled commercial property markets
Zurich — UBS is to liquidate a $2bn real estate fund it acquired when it bought Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, in the latest sign of investors selling out of troubled commercial property markets.
The fund, which holds four-fifths of its assets in offices, had faced investor redemption requests, but the Swiss bank said meeting those would require selling assets at an “inopportune time”, affecting existing investors. UBS concluded it was better to wind down the entire fund.
Commercial real estate markets, particularly in the US, have suffered a sharp fall in valuations since 2021 after office vacancy rates jumped in the wake of the pandemic. Analysts are predicting more pain for lenders and owners ahead.
Commercial real estate finance company Blackstone Mortgage Trust in July slashed its dividend, while the Starwood Real Estate Income Trust in May temporarily limited share redemptions to avoid forced sales of its holdings.
Total net assets in the Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund International were worth Sf1.88bn ($2.17bn) at the end of June, UBS said. The fund’s value fell significantly during 2023, the bank said earlier this year.
According to a document dated June 30, a total of 83% of the fund’s investments were in offices. The largest country exposures were the US, at 22%, followed by Germany at 16% and Canada at 14%.
UBS acquired Credit Suisse in 2023 after its long-time rival collapsed amid a string of financial setbacks.
In a statement, UBS said 36% of the fund’s total units in circulation in 2022 had been redeemed by the end of 2023. “The process to sell assets over the past 18 months to meet ... redemptions has demonstrated the limited depth of the real estate markets,” UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) said.
UBS said that to meet the outstanding 2023 redemptions would require the sale of the portfolio’s most liquid assets, but doing so would harm remaining investors and decrease the attractiveness of the remaining portfolio and thus would be likely to drive further redemptions.
The value of assets in the fund has been falling, and the portfolio’s annualised net returns for the past three years stood at minus 10.6%, performance data to end-June showed.
Reuters
BoE check-up shows top UK banks can be closed without bailouts
UBS completes merger of Swiss unit with Credit Suisse
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Central bank not yet satisfied with Swiss financial regulations
Saudi Arabia starts landmark Aramco share sale to raise $13bn
UBS reshuffles executive and splits wealth management role
Geopolitical risks a top concern for global family offices, UBS survey shows
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.