Standard Bank reaffirms targets as earnings rise
The group has reported strong organic growth driven in part by its growing client franchises and increasingly digital clients
15 August 2024 - 08:57
Standard Bank has reported a 4% increase in headline earnings at the halfway stage of the financial year, and has reaffirmed its 2024 guidance for its three core metrics.
Headline earnings for the six months ended June rose to R22bn from R21.23bn a year ago, while headline earnings per share increased to 1,328.7c from 1,280.6c before...
