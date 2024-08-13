Santam assures investors of jump in half-year profit
13 August 2024 - 16:54
SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, has advised shareholders that half-year profit is expected to leap by as much as 45% when it reports its interim financial results at the end of the month.
On Tuesday Santam said it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS), a main measure of profit in SA, of 1,462c-1,695c in its interim period to end-June, from 1,170c in the previous comparable period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.