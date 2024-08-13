DBSA profit falls 11% but lender remains resilient
The resolution of SA’s municipality sector challenges remains a strategic focus for the DBSA
13 August 2024 - 11:14
The state-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa has reported a decline in annual profit, reflecting lower foreign currency gains during the year.
The lender reported a net profit of R4.6bn for the year ended March, down 11% from the previous year...
