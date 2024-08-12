Stanlib and JPMorgan executives reflect on three-year partnership
Partnership brought together JPMAM’s global reach with Stanlib’s knowledge of Sub-Saharan Africa
12 August 2024 - 05:00
Derrick Msibi, CEO at asset manager Stanlib, says the company’s partnership with JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has provided competitive solutions for its clients wishing to invest offshore.
Msibi said that while the partnership, forged three years ago was not transactional in nature, it had proved to be strategic move that brought together JPMAM’s global reach with Stanlib’s knowledge of Sub-Saharan Africa...
