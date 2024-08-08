Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Are SA’s e-commerce laws outdated?

Business Day TV spoke to CGS ombud Lee Soobrathi

08 August 2024 - 15:15
Picture: snowing/Freepik
The consumer goods and services ombud says consumer legislation in SA is outdated and does not fully address contemporary e-commerce problems, particularly in the regulation and supervision of international vendors. Business Day TV caught up with CGS ombud Lee Soobrathi to discuss this in more detail.

