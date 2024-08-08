Big foreign inflows into SA bonds
CEO of Africa’s biggest exchange says investors are reviewing SA for more sustained delivery and showing renewed interest
08 August 2024 - 05:00
The JSE has seen the largest year-to-date foreign inflows to the bond market since before 2020 with investors regaining interest in SA since the election.
While net outflows continued on the equity market, JSE CEO Leila Fourie said sentiment was at an inflection point, with foreign investors contemplating shifting to an overweight stance on SA after being underweight relative to emerging markets index for three to six years...
