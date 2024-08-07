Quilter benefits from strong channel flows and cost savings
The group’s assets under management have risen 7% to £113.8bn in the first half
07 August 2024 - 09:52
Wealth management company Quilter has reported a 28% rise in profit at the halfway stage of the year reflecting strong channel flows and progress in delivering its efficiency initiatives.
The group reported a 7% rise in assets under management to £113.8bn in the six months ended June compared with the six months ended December. The increase was driven by total reported net inflows of £1.5bn and positive market movements of £5.6bn, it said in a statement on Wednesday,..
