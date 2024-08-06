Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Nedbank grows interim headline earnings 8%

Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CFO Mike Davis

06 August 2024 - 14:43
A sign is seen outside Nedbank’s offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A sign is seen outside Nedbank's offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Nedbank has posted an 8% rise in interim headline earnings. The performance was supported by tight cost-control measures and 7% growth in noninterest revenue and income. Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank’s CFO Mike Davis for more insight.

