A sign is seen outside Nedbank’s offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Nedbank has posted an 8% rise in interim headline earnings. The performance was supported by tight cost-control measures and 7% growth in noninterest revenue and income. Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank’s CFO Mike Davis for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Nedbank grows interim headline earnings 8%
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CFO Mike Davis
