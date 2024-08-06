Reserve Bank slaps Sasfin with a R200m fine
Sasfin has taken legal advice and is considering further representations that could result in a review or appeal of the sanctions
06 August 2024 - 10:24
The Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority has fined Sasfin nearly R210m for breaching SA’s foreign exchange laws. However, the company still faces a mammoth R4.9bn tax bill from Sars, which it is disputing.
Sasfin, which has begun a process to delist from the JSE, said on Tuesday that the central bank had informed it of its decision to impose a R209.6m fine, of which R49m was suspended, meaning the company would have to pay the fiscus R160.4m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.