Non-interest revenue growth lifts Nedbank’s first-half earnings

A sign is seen outside Nedbank’s offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Nedbank Group increased earnings in the first half, underpinned by good non-interest revenue growth, a lower impairment charge and tight cost control.
Headline earnings for the six months to end-June increased by 8% to R7.9bn, while diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by 12%, benefiting from the R5bn capital optimisation programme.
Revenue was 4% higher at R35.16bn and total operating expenses increased 8% to R19.775bn. Interest and similar income was up 10% at R61.32bn. Net interest income rose 2% to R20.78bn, while non-interest revenue and income was 7% higher at R14.375bn.
An interim dividend of 971c per share was declared, up 11.5% from a year ago.
The operating environment during the first six months was challenging and economic activity remained weak due to geopolitical uncertainty, high interest rates, persistent inflation and general uncertainty ahead of the national elections, Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn said.
Household finances remained under pressure as real incomes contracted and job prospects remained muted. Corporate activity was also weak due to the uncertain political and economic environment.
“The financial implications of these difficult macroeconomic outcomes were evident in continued elevated levels of consumer strain and slow lending and transactional revenue growth across both wholesale and retail clients,” he said.
The group’s technology platform, delivered through the Managed Evolution programme, has now reached 95% completion.
“This has supported ongoing strong growth in digital-related metrics, client satisfaction scores at the top end of the SA banking peer group, good main-banked client growth, higher levels of cross-sell, market share gains in areas that create most value, including retail deposits, home loans, vehicle finance and overdrafts, and efficiency gains as we delivered on our Target Operating Model 2.0 target of R2.5bn,” he said.
The group remains cautiously optimistic about the potential benefits of the government of national unity (GNU) and expects better macroeconomic conditions in the second half and into the medium-to-long term.
“Our strong financial performance in [the first half of] 2024, together with the progress made in executing on our strategy and better economic prospects, give us confidence in making progress towards our medium-term targets and, in particular, our aim to increase our ROE [return on equity] to 17% by 2025 and above 18% in the long term,” Quinn said.
Non-interest revenue growth lifts Nedbank’s first-half earnings
CEO Jason Quinn is confident due to strong first-half performance, progress in executing on strategy and better economic prospects
Nedbank Group increased earnings in the first half, underpinned by good non-interest revenue growth, a lower impairment charge and tight cost control.
Headline earnings for the six months to end-June increased by 8% to R7.9bn, while diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by 12%, benefiting from the R5bn capital optimisation programme.
Revenue was 4% higher at R35.16bn and total operating expenses increased 8% to R19.775bn. Interest and similar income was up 10% at R61.32bn. Net interest income rose 2% to R20.78bn, while non-interest revenue and income was 7% higher at R14.375bn.
An interim dividend of 971c per share was declared, up 11.5% from a year ago.
The operating environment during the first six months was challenging and economic activity remained weak due to geopolitical uncertainty, high interest rates, persistent inflation and general uncertainty ahead of the national elections, Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn said.
Household finances remained under pressure as real incomes contracted and job prospects remained muted. Corporate activity was also weak due to the uncertain political and economic environment.
“The financial implications of these difficult macroeconomic outcomes were evident in continued elevated levels of consumer strain and slow lending and transactional revenue growth across both wholesale and retail clients,” he said.
The group’s technology platform, delivered through the Managed Evolution programme, has now reached 95% completion.
“This has supported ongoing strong growth in digital-related metrics, client satisfaction scores at the top end of the SA banking peer group, good main-banked client growth, higher levels of cross-sell, market share gains in areas that create most value, including retail deposits, home loans, vehicle finance and overdrafts, and efficiency gains as we delivered on our Target Operating Model 2.0 target of R2.5bn,” he said.
The group remains cautiously optimistic about the potential benefits of the government of national unity (GNU) and expects better macroeconomic conditions in the second half and into the medium-to-long term.
“Our strong financial performance in [the first half of] 2024, together with the progress made in executing on our strategy and better economic prospects, give us confidence in making progress towards our medium-term targets and, in particular, our aim to increase our ROE [return on equity] to 17% by 2025 and above 18% in the long term,” Quinn said.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Nedbank clears hurdle in bid to liquidate owner of Damelin and City Varsity
Nedbank expects Shoprite to tighten grip on township economy
Nedbank pencils in two interest rate cuts this year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA can create up to 275,000 green jobs by 2030, report shows
Corporates cut back on buying goods from high-carbon emitters
PODCAST | SA consumer savings in peril
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.