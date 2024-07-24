Guardrisk hunts for deals as Momentum rejigs strategy
24 July 2024 - 06:43
Financial services group Momentum has indicated that work is under way to beef up Guardrisk with acquisitions and possible international expansion as part of the group’s new strategy that aims to push up its earnings to R7bn by 2027 from R4.8bn now.
Momentum bought Guardrisk for R1.6bn from Alexander Forbes a decade ago. It has identified SA’s largest cell captive insurer as a key cog in its strategy to unlock value for shareholders in the next three years...
