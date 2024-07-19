PODCAST | With billions in play, Absa faces challenge of bankable sustainable projects
Chief sustainability officer says policy needs to spark demand ‘given the emergency of climate change’
19 July 2024 - 08:13
Demand for billions of rand in sustainable finance does not yet match the urgency of climate change, says Absa’s head of responsible finance, heaping pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to push through policies aimed at bridging the gap.
“In SA most of the demand was generated by some of the challenges that we had around load-shedding, and I think people realise that they can’t put a crisis to waste,” Punki Modise, chief sustainability officer at Absa, said in a Business Day Spotlight podcast...
