PwC to slash China partners’ pay amid client exodus, sources say

A general view of the residential buildings next to the Evergrande City Plaza in Beijing, China. File photo: FLORENCE LO/REUTERS
Hong Kong — PwC has asked its China-based partners to take a pay cut of up to 50%, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as a regulatory probe into the firm and departure of some of its corporate clients prompt cost cuts and layoffs.
Chinese authorities have been probing PwC’s role in auditing China Evergrande Group after the securities regulator accused the troubled property developer in March of a $78bn fraud over two years to 2020.
After the launch of the regulatory probe, clients have increasingly left PwC, prompting layoffs.
In a bid to further cut costs, PwC has asked its top-earning partners in China to accept their annual income, including base salaries and bonuses, being halved, while the pay of other partners will be slashed about 20%-40%, the sources said.
PwC started notifying partners across its China operations about the pay reductions earlier this month, and the cuts would take effect as soon as next month, said one of the people.
Both sources declined to be named as the information remains confidential.
PwC declined to comment.
PwC’s senior China partners make ¥5m ($688,914) or more in annual income, while midlevel partners make compensation of ¥2m-¥3m. Average starting pay for junior partners is about ¥1.5m, one of the sources said.
Some Chinese financial institutions have been cutting the pay of their senior staff in recent months as part of a government “common prosperity” drive that includes austerity measures, but such steep cuts are rare in international firms operating in the country.
The belt-tightening at PwC underscores the challenges the big four auditing firm is facing due to its work for Evergrande, which was ordered to be liquidated in January after it defaulted on debt repayment obligations.
Slash staff
PwC, whose China business interests include auditing, consulting, and tax services, overall had 781 partners on the mainland by September 2023, according to its website.
PwC is considering slashing up to half its financial services auditing staff and about 20% of the staff in other auditing teams and nonauditing business lines in China.
PwC had been Evergrande’s auditor for almost 14 years until early 2023.
Filings show more than 30 listed Chinese firms, many of which are state-owned enterprises or financial institutions, have dropped PwC as their auditor in recent months.
They include Bank of China and China Life Insurance, which last year paid accounting fees of nearly ¥200m and ¥64.2m, respectively, the filings showed.
PwC has built a substantial presence in China over the last few decades as domestic companies set their sights on listing at home and overseas and as the world’s second-largest economy became more open to foreign investors.
Its main onshore arm PwC Zhong Tian had revenues of ¥7.92bn in 2022, making it China’s top-earning auditor that year, official figures show.
