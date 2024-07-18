BankservAfrica looks at satellites to connect banking systems

BankservAfrica, the company responsible for clearing payments between SA’s largest banks, is mulling the use of satellite as a method of connectivity for the country’s banking and payments network.
Africa’s largest automated clearing house recently completed a series of satellite connectivity tests with satellite provider Avanti Communications and Capitec Bank to assess the viability of such an option.
Avanti has four satellites, having invested $1.2bn (about R23bn) over the years.
The companies are heralding the test as proof that satellite technology has reached a point where it can be used as a reliable layer of connectivity for financial transactions. These usually require fast, stable connections, now offered by technologies such as fibre, which connects banks, data centres, businesses and consumers.
“We participated in the connectivity test to determine the viability of using satellite for additional resilience in the financial industry,” Ben Janse van Rensburg, chief technology officer at BankservAfrica, said. “The test was successful across all the critical measurement points. BankservAfrica is pleased to consider the inclusion of this technology across our Managed Network Solution.”
Satellite is also seen as a way to reduce the risk associated with land and undersea connectivity, which may be prone to damage, vandalism and power issues.
“With SA’s financial institutions facing the threats of power grid instabilities and undersea cable malfunctions, this test is a forerunner of strengthened operational resilience,” said Gamze Aydin, senior vice-president of sales and country manager for SA at Avanti.
Providing capacity
Despite its wide use in many parts of SA, satellite technology has drawbacks, due to long distances that signals need to travel between satellites and antenna on the ground. The two major disadvantages have to do with latency (the time it takes for signals to reach their destination) and limited bandwidth (the amount of data that can travel through a signal).Fibre and mobile are therefore seen as superior forms of access.
Traditionally, higher-orbiting satellites have been the ones providing capacity, using large antennae on the ground. But the technology has improved greatly, particularly with the advent of low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites. The London-based company recently launched a LEO satellite service, similar to that popularised by Elon Musk’s Starlink, through a partnership with satellite engineering firm Q-KON.
Findings from the test include that the connection on Avanti’s GEO Ka HTS satellite was durable with consistent stability, a crucial factor in ensuring financial transactions are carried out without interruption.
It was also found that the satellite link is capable of handling critical applications during the loss of terrestrial links or unstable connectivity caused by fibre cuts or power issues. In addition, high transaction volumes were efficiently managed during intense testing.
“By enabling direct satellite connection to European traffic hubs, Avanti’s solution reduces reliance on local infrastructure, which is prone to disruption. These tests not only validate the role of satellite technology as a steadfast, secure conduit for financial transactions but underscore its importance in maintaining operations in challenging conditions,” Aydin said.
